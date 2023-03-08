Markets
Microsoft tells UK it will license 'Call of Duty' to Sony for 10 years

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 08, 2023 — 09:29 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O said it would license Activision Blizzard's ATVI.O "Call of Duty" (CoD) to Sony for 10 years to address concerns raised by Britain over its $69 billion takeover of the games maker, according to a document published by the regulator.

"Microsoft is proposing a package of licensing remedies which (i) guarantee parity between the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in respect of CoD and (ii) ensure wide availability of CoD and other Activision titles on cloud gaming services," Microsoft said in the document published on Wednesday.

