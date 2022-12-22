Microsoft tells judges its $69 bln Activision deal would benefit gamers

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Thursday that its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike.

Microsoft made the argument in a filing aimed at convincing a judge at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to allow the deal to proceed, after FTC commissioners said the merger would hamper competition in the gaming industry in a complaint this month aimed at blocking the deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.