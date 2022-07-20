US Markets
Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Teams app was down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website showed there were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

