Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users - Downdetector

July 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Teams app was down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website showed there were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

