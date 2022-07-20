US Markets
Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

