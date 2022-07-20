Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users

Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.