Microsoft takes antitrust shot from EU

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Microsoft’s time out of the antitrust spotlight has come to an end. The European Union’s competition watchdog is probing the $2.5 trillion software firm’s $16 billion acquisition of Nuance Communications, a speech technology company, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The aggressiveness of the regulator compared to U.S. counterparts presents a bigger risk for Microsoft.

Satya Nadella’s firm looked like it was going to sail through regulatory approval with yet another deal. It has largely avoided the watchdog scrutiny that has tripped up other big technology firms like Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook. That has allowed it to rack up deals, including the Nuance acquisition, which has already been cleared by the U.S. Justice Department.

Europe’s interest in the transaction shows regulators outside its home country won’t be so kind. While U.S. antitrust cops have been full of bluster, in Europe, courts are more often on the watchdog’s side. There’s no nuance in how much that should worry Microsoft. (By Gina Chon)

