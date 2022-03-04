Markets
Microsoft Suspends Sales And Service In Russia

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Software behemoth Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Friday announced that it has suspended all sales and services in Russia, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft President Brad Smith in a statement.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia."

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," he added.

Smith also revealed that Microsoft's was able to act against Russia's efforts to destroy or disrupt over 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations since the war began.

"We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention," Smith said.

