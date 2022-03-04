Microsoft suspends product sales and services in Russia

Adds details, background

March 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Friday it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine last week in an attack that threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Since then scores of Western companies, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Nike NKE.N and Dell Technologies DELL.N, have severed connections with Russia against the backdrop of Western nations imposing sanctions.

Apple said on Tuesday said it had paused all product sales in Russia.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company's president Brad Smith said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.