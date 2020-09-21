US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft sucks up Doom-owner ZeniMax for $7.5 bln

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind smash hit titles Fallout and the Doom reboot.

Add more details on the deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind smash hit titles Fallout and the Doom reboot.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, whose hits also include Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls.

Microsoft said it plans to bring Bethesda's future games into its monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription service when they launch on Xbox or PC.

Gaming is on a tear due to demand from stuck-at-home users during the COVID-19 pandemic and Microsoft has put its faith in offering users many ways to play via its cloud service and consoles at different price points.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular