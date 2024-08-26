Microsoft Strategizing Ways to Avoid CrowdStrike-Like Crashes

Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) is strategizing ways to avoid systemwide crashes in the future following the CrowdStrike (CRWD) incident that resulted in a global tech outage. On September 10, Microsoft will host the Windows Endpoint Security Ecosystem Summit with cybersecurity companies to discuss potential solutions at its campus in Redmond, Washington. One of the options that MSFT is considering is to restrict access to the Windows operating system’s kernel (or core) and allow endpoint security firms to run their models in user mode.

In July, a faulty software update sent by CrowdStrike to clients’ devices caused an outage of millions of Windows computers and servers around the globe, impacting flights, logistics, and hospitals. Air carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL) suffered a blow of roughly $550 million owing to the delays and cancellation of thousands of its flights.

Microsoft Aims to Address Kernel Access Weakness

The outage in July occurred as CrowdStrike’s endpoint security software runs in the kernel mode, which gives full access to Microsoft’s operating system. A bug in the core of the operating system can crash the entire system because it has unlimited access to the system’s hardware and memory.

In contrast, if the software runs in user mode, it gives third-party firms limited access and lowers the risk of outages at the operating system level. Interestingly, iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) does not give third-party vendors access to the kernel of its MacOS operating system and thus, limits the possibility of a systemwide outage of all Apple devices.

Here’s Why Cybersecurity Companies Are Concerned

Cybersecurity companies think that the option of limiting access to Windows’ kernel implies limited access to the potential threats and malware that could turn off the security software, making their software less effective. This would give an upper hand to Microsoft Defender, which also competes in the endpoint security market. Moreover, the user mode access would make Microsoft less compatible with different software applications.

What Is the Price Target for Microsoft?

On TipRanks, the average Microsoft price target of $505.26 implies 21.2% upside potential from current levels. MSFT stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 unanimous Buy recommendations. Meanwhile, MSFT shares have gained 11.4% so far this year.

See more MSFT analyst ratings

