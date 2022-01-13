US Markets
Microsoft stops making Xbox One consoles

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles to focus on producing its next-generation consoles.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Thursday it has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles to focus on producing its next-generation consoles.

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X|S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," said Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox Console Product Marketing.

Microsoft originally discontinued its Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020.

The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.

However, several industries across the world are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips, causing a delay in delivery for several products.

In November, the Nikkei business daily reported that Nintendo Co 7974.T will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned because of the supply crunch.

The matter was reported by the Verge earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Shailesh Kuber)

