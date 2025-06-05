Microsoft Stock: Time to Double Down?

For the last couple of years, it's been easy to group the "Magnificent Seven" together. These massive companies have become the dominant tech players and have taken advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) like no other group of companies in the market.

But once President Donald Trump took office and enacted sweeping tariffs, the group began to diverge based on how tariffs impacted their supply chains and the types of products and services they sold.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the strongest, most resilient performers in the group. Is it time to double down on Microsoft stock today?

Riding Azure's momentum

While all the companies in the Magnificent Seven operate in the tech sector, most of them have been able to develop diversified revenue streams. Microsoft has many unique tech businesses, including cloud services, Microsoft Office 365 products, gaming, LinkedIn, search and advertising, and more.

Luckily for Microsoft, many of these businesses are services the company provides and therefore are less impacted by tariffs, which likely explains its strong performance in 2025 (as of June 3).

But a big reason for the company's strong performance is Azure, which falls under the company's cloud services and products category. Azure and other cloud services revenue in the company's third fiscal quarter of 2025 (quarter ended March 31, 2025) grew 35% year over year.

Azure is the foundation of Microsoft's artificial intelligence offerings and business. Launched in 2010, Azure started as a cloud computing network of data centers that companies could run their business on instead of maintaining their own infrastructure.

Since then, Azure has branched out to offer numerous other products, including in artificial intelligence. Through a partnership with OpenAI, Azure provides AI models that developers and businesses can leverage to build their own AI applications. Microsoft has also integrated AI tools from Azure into its own applications, such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, to automate repetitive tasks and improve efficiency.

Many investors questioned Microsoft's significant capital expenditures (capex) on AI over the last two to three years, wondering when they would see a payoff, which has now started to play out. Interestingly, on the company's most recentearnings call Microsoft CFO Amy Hood pointed out that it's getting harder to separate AI-related revenue from non-AI-related revenue, as the two are starting to feed off of one another.

Evercore analyst Kirk Materne raised his price target on Microsoft from $500 to $515 in late May and maintained a buy rating on the company. Materne said that not only is Microsoft all in on AI, but the more traditional cloud business also still has plenty of runway, considering only around 20% of information technology workloads run in the cloud today -- a number Materne thinks could eventually increase to 80%. And AI tools could be a way to bring more businesses onto the cloud. Materne estimates that Microsoft's AI revenue could reach upwards of $110 billion by fiscal year 2028.

Time to double down?

There are several reasons to double down on Microsoft. For one, it is arguably the company least impacted by tariffs in the Magnificent Seven. As Morningstar points out, the company "has minimal risk exposure to retail, advertising spending, cyclical hardware, or physical supply chains." This should make it more resilient as the trade war continues to play out.

Microsoft's cloud and AI business is also starting to thrive. The company is reaping benefits from all the capex spending and is well-positioned to further grow revenue as the digital transformation of the business world continues to progress. Finally, Microsoft is one of just a few companies in the world to hold the highest possible credit rating from both Moody's and S&P Global. This makes it a source of stability throughout the economic cycle.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,538!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $869,841!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 789% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Moody's, Nvidia, S&P Global, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.