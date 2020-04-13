Microsoft Stock Remains a Safe Buy in Today’s Uncertain Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may have pulled guidance for one business unit due to the novel coronavirus, but growth in the company’s cloud businesses remains in motion. If there ever was a time for cloud computing, now’s likely the moment. This is a strong catalyst, as Microsoft stock rebounds from recent lows.

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

With this outbreak, you have millions working from home. To keep business moving, many are using Microsoft’s remote-friendly applications. These include Skype, Office 365, and now, Microsoft Teams. Speaking of Teams, the collaboration platform is just getting started and could help bolster long-term growth.

In short, things are looking up for shares to rally back to past price levels. Sure, uncertainty remains, but at the current price level (between $160 and $165 per share), investors can buy into a wonderful business at a fair price.

Let’s dive in, and see why Microsoft stock may be a buy in today’s market.

Microsoft Stock, Coronavirus, and Teams

As markets stabilize after the coronavirus-driven sell-off, it’s tough to separate good buys from potential value traps. With many industries affected by the virus and associated shutdowns, it’s tough to handicap where these companies will be one or two years out. I’m talking about sectors like airlines, casinos, restaurants, and retail.

Yet, with tech names like Microsoft stock, uncertainty may be limited. As our own Louis Navellier discussed April 3, the pandemic and its associated shutdowns are a big tailwind for the company’s cloud services platforms. But that’s not limited to just the company’s existing popular applications.

Microsoft Teams, a collaboration platform on par with Slack (NYSE:WORK), is quickly gaining critical mass. The service now has 44 million active users. The application could also give rival Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZOOM) a run for its money. With New York City school system choosing Teams over Zoom due to security concerns could mean other large-scale end-users go with this platform for video teleconferencing needs.

How does this translate to Microsoft’s bottom line? The fact the company did not change guidance for their other business units implies Cloud-driven growth remains in the cards. And with shares trading 15% below their high water mark, investors can enter the stock today at a reasonable price.

MSFT Shares Reasonably Priced

I don’t have to tell you about the strong performance of Microsoft stock before the sell-off. Driven by growth in the company’s Azure cloud business and related platforms, shares soared from around $120 per share in April 2019, to as high as $190.70 per share in February 2020. Quite impressive, considering what it takes to move the needle for a trillion-dollar company.

Yet, with that big rally, shares became richly priced. Even when considering the company’s growth trajectory. But now, with shares trading below their all-time high, investors can now buy into a wonderful business at a fair price.

While shares have made a large rebound from recent lows, the stock remains reasonably priced. Based on analyst estimates, the company’s revenue is projected to climb from $141.7 billion in fiscal year 2020 (ending June) to $157.6 billion in FY2021. In other words, 11.2% annual revenue growth.

EPS (earnings-per-share) is projected to grow from $5.62 to $6.15 between FY20 and FY21. Yes, the coronavirus likely could impact some of this growth. But, tailwinds benefiting the cloud units could counter headwinds.

I wouldn’t go as far as saying Microsoft is “cheap” at today’s prices. The stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 29.1. Compared to FAANG names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that looks pricey. Both trade around 20 times forward earnings.

However, their merits as a blue chip tech stock could help sustain its current valuation, and provide additional upside. Today’s risk-off market calls for “flight to quality” names, less affected by the pandemic and its shutdowns. In this regard, Microsoft stock is just the ticket.

Don’t Expect Big Moves, but Still a Solid Buy

I wouldn’t buy into Microsoft stock thinking shares are going to post massive gains in the next year. But, in terms of finding a low-risk opportunity with upside, the company’s shares may be the place to be.

The coronavirus outbreak is going to impact some of Microsoft’s underlying business. But not the cloud segment. With recent events serving as a tailwind, growth remains in motion. Add in the potential for Teams to gain critical mass in the next year, and the trillion-dollar tech giant continues to have runway.

Sure, valuation is not dirt cheap. But in terms of quality and low-risk, it may be worth the price. As market uncertainty remains, consider Microsoft stock a buy.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Microsoft Stock Remains a Safe Buy in Today’s Uncertain Market appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.