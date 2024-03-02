Microsoft Stock Has 17% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is getting a lot of attention because it has emerged as a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. However, the company's advertising opportunity might be underestimated, according to analysts at Barclays.

On Wednesday, the firm maintained an "overweight" (buy) rating on the shares with a $475 price target, representing about 17% upside from the current share price of $407.

Microsoft's $50 billion advertising opportunity

Microsoft's Bing search engine is gaining market share from Alphabet's Google. This is translating to growing revenue, but it's just getting started, according to the analysts.

Barclays argues that Microsoft could eventually rake in $50 billion in ad revenue across search, LinkedIn, and ad technology, which would represent less than a quarter of the company's annual revenue. By comparison, Google's ad revenue totaled $65 billion last year.

Microsoft will need to invest more in distributing its Bing search engine to capture the opportunity, according to Barclays, but Bing is already seeing momentum after releasing new AI features last year. In January, Microsoft said users had created 5 billion images and chats with the new features powered by generative AI. That is a huge increase from the 1 billion chats created through July.

Why buy Microsoft stock

AI is fueling growth for Microsoft in more areas than just the Azure enterprise cloud business. Management previously said it is "reshaping daily search and web habits" with its AI-powered Copilot feature. That statement suggests it has Google in its crosshairs.

If Microsoft continues to gain share of search, it would just provide another growth avenue to boost the stock over the next decade.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.