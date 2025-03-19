Is Microsoft Stock a Good Investment for 2025? Experts Weigh In

Amid tariff threats, trade disputes and government cuts, tech stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT), have edged down this year. Microsoft’s stock has dropped more than 8% since January. As of March 18, the stock is sitting at about $384, slightly over its 52-week low of $376.91.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both down over the past 30 days, indicating a market correction. In times of market downturns, as Warren Buffett famously said, it may be good “to be greedy when others are fearful.”

But does that sentiment apply to Microsoft stock right now?

Investor’s Business Daily said long-term investors shouldn’t view Microsoft as a “Buy” or a “Sell.” It noted that the stock isn’t close to new highs. However, the company has high profit margins and a five-year Earnings Stability Factor of 6 from MarketSurge, Investor’s Business Daily reported. That means the company shows stable profits.

So considering these mixed signals, is Microsoft a good stock to buy in 2025? Here’s what experts have to say.

Long-Term Outlook

Fei Chen, founder and CEO of Intellectia, said that Microsoft’s future looks bright. “Microsoft is still a good ‘buy’ for long-term investors based on its cloud computing, AI and enterprise software leadership.”

Agreeing that Microsoft is a “long-term play,” John Murillo, chief dealing officer at B2Broker said that while 2025 likely won’t see a rally in the stock, “Microsoft is flashing with a positive turnaround story.”

Earnings and Fundamentals

Despite some headwinds, Microsoft’s revenue should still be positive. “Revenue growth will likely slow from the torrid pace of last year, but the company should still deliver double-digit growth,” said Dave Novosel, CFA, senior investment analyst at Gimme Credit, aninvestment researchfirm.

Microsoft’s fundamentals continue to look solid in terms of profitability and dividends for investors. “Looking at Microsoft from a fixed income perspective, the fundamentals are excellent, although not as impressive as they were,” Novosel said. “Free cash flow should exceed $30 billion, providing tremendous financial flexibility.”

The company outperformed its peers in terms of return on assets, return on equity and return on invested capital, according to ChartMill.

The Role of AI in Microsoft’s Growth

AI remains a key driver in Microsoft’s growth. “Microsoft is best placed to take advantage as companies integrate AI into workflows, security and automation,” Chen said. “Its tie-up with OpenAI is deep enough to generate a first-mover advantage in monetizing generative AI.”

Even as OpenAI explores other partnerships, such as collaborations with the CoreWeave and Stargate data centers, Microsoft maintains a stronghold in the AI industry. “Microsoft’s ownership of OpenAI’s computationally intensive training runs still gives it an intimidating moat in the AI cloud wars,” Chen said. “With Copilot tools being deployed throughout Office 365, GitHub and enterprise environments … Microsoft is well-placed to sustain revenue growth as companies integrate AI into workflows, security and automation.”

While Microsoft’s AI focus could benefit it, the stock isn’t reliant on its performance. “OpenAI will represent a significant portion of its revenue, but [the stock] will not be heavily dependent on this source by any means,” Novosel said.

