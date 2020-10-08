Microsoft Stock Dropped 8% In The Past Month, What's Next?

WithÂ Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) down -8% in the last one month, dropping from about $227 to around $209, many Trefis users asked: how likely is it to continue the decline next week, next month, or over the next quarter?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in the companyâs stock price data for the past 20 years, returns for Microsoftâs stock average a solid 14% in the next one-month (21 trading days) period after experiencing a 20% drop over the previous month (21 trading days). Notably, though, the stock is very likely to outperform the S&P500 over the next month (21 trading days), with an expected excess return of 10% compared to the S&P500.

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding Microsoft stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Microsoft stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE â try it yourself:

IF MSFTÂ stock moved by -5% over 5 trading days, THEN over the next 21 trading days, MSFT stock moves an average of 2.4 percent, which implies an excess return of 1.5 percent compared to the S&P500.

More importantly, there is 55.8% probability of a positive return over the next 21 trading days and 53.9% probability of a positive excess return after a -5% change over 5 trading days.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of Microsoft Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for Microsoft stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: Microsoft stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: Microsoft stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for Microsoft stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

MSFT stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 5.6% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 0.8% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how Microsoft stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold Microsoft stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you â at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engineâs calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For MSFT stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for Microsoft after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks.

MSFTâs returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Itâs pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for Microsoft stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

What if youâre looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Hereâs a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

Â

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How Itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.