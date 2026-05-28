Microsoft Is Spending Billions on AI, But Investors Aren’t Buying It

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered what, by almost any conventional measure, was a spectacular quarter.

Revenue climbed, cloud growth re-accelerated, and Azure posted numbers that beat even the most optimistic analyst models.

On paper, this is a company firing on every cylinder. And yet MSFT shares have shed roughly 15% in 2026, underperforming the broader market at a time when artificial intelligence is supposed to be the defining tailwind of the decade.

The disconnect reflects a fundamental tension at the heart of the Microsoft investment case: the gap between what the company is building and when that build-out is supposed to start paying back shareholders.

A $190 Billion Conviction Trade

It’s important to consider counterarguments when investing in any stock. In the case of Microsoft, one of the more compelling arguments centers around its capital expenditure (CapEx). Microsoft has committed to spending $190 billion in capital expenditure over the coming years to construct the data center infrastructure it believes will underpin the AI economy.

CEO Satya Nadella has framed this as a once-in-a-generation infrastructure moment—comparable, in Microsoft's telling, to the buildout of the electricity grid or the early internet backbone. The argument is that whoever controls AI compute at scale in 2026 will extract disproportionate value for the next decade. Walk away from the CapEx now, the logic runs, and you hand the advantage to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) or a wave of well-funded challengers.

The company has plenty of cash, ending its most recent quarter with $78 billion in cash and $15.8 billion in free cash flow. Still, $10 billion here and $10 billion there quickly adds up to real money. $190 billion is larger than the GDP of many nations. It dwarfs the CapEx cycles of the prior cloud era. And it runs the risk of compressing margins and consuming free cash flow precisely when investors are scrutinizing every dollar of return.

That’s why Microsoft is likely turning to the capital markets for financing. Adding debt to the balance sheet isn’t the issue. But the cost of financing that debt could be for two reasons.

First, although Microsoft is monetizing AI, it’s not yet doing that at a scale that’s reassuring investors. Second, if inflation remains sticky, the Federal Reserve is not likely to lower rates. Interest rates aren’t punitive on a historic basis, but companies are financing at significantly higher rates than they were just a few years ago.

That said, analysts from HSBC and Morgan Stanley have been taking the other side of that. In Q3 of its fiscal year 2026, Microsoft generated an annual revenue run rate of over $37 billion. That was up 123% year-over-year. Both firms are modeling for significantly higher AI revenue, which the market may not be fully pricing in.

Microsoft Build 2026: Wall Street Will Be Watching

Scheduled for June 2–3, 2026, Microsoft Build is the company's flagship annual event for developers and enterprise customers. In recent years, Build has served as a product showcase for the developer community and a de facto investor day for anyone trying to read the state of Microsoft's AI ambitions.

This year, the stakes are unusually high. After a year of aggressive product announcements, Build 2026 is where Microsoft needs to put all of that together. The key questions the market will be asking: Are enterprise customers actually deploying these tools at scale? Is Azure AI revenue becoming a structurally larger portion of cloud revenue? And what does the agent economy look like in practice?

Catalysts from Build could include meaningful announcements on Copilot monetization, new Azure AI capacity commitments, expanded details on OpenAI integration, or partnerships that signal that enterprise adoption is accelerating. A weak showing—or a conference that feels more aspirational than operational — risks extending the stock's year-to-date underperformance.

Microsoft is Miscast In the AI Revolution

The chart for MSFT hasn’t changed much in the last few months. On the positive side, it looks like the lows are in. But the stock didn’t get a lift after earnings, which stalled the rally. Now it’s forming what could be a bull flag pattern, but that requires confirmation.

What’s clear is that MSFT isn’t doing much of anything, which traders find annoying when other AI names are surging. But if investors are expecting Microsoft to behave like a speculative stock, they’re going to be disappointed. This is a stock that investors buy and hold, letting time do its work.

Patience is required, but investors have seen pullbacks in MSFT in the past five years. Each one has been an opportunity to accumulate as the stock has made a higher high. The consensus price target for MSFT is right around $560. That marked the all-time high in October 2025. Wedbush comes in at $575, and other analysts have price targets higher than that.

That optimism is based on what the company is showing in AI revenue right now, and what that will mean for the future. It’s a story that won’t end when a data center is built, which means MSFT is a story that’s still in the early stages.

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