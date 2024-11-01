Microsoft to spend about $10B to use CoreWeave data centers, Information says

CoreWeave recently told investors that Microsoft (MSFT) intends to spend roughly $10B between 2023 and the end of this decade utilizing the startup’s data centers to run AI models, The Information’s Cory Weinberg and Anissa Gardizy report. The software and technology giant, which appears to be committing more to CoreWeave’s data centers than previously known, is likely the company’s largest customer by a significant margin, the authors say, citing comments from CoreWeave to its investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MSFT:
- New ‘Call of Duty’ broke records for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, GI.biz says
- OpenAI Launches Online Search Function in Direct Challenge to Google (GOOGL)
- ‘Call of Duty HQ’ hits all-time highs in Xbox Series, PS5 players, says Circana
- META, MSFT, and SMCI Sink the Nasdaq amid Tech Selloff
- Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.