Microsoft to spend about $10B to use CoreWeave data centers, Information says

November 01, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

CoreWeave recently told investors that Microsoft (MSFT) intends to spend roughly $10B between 2023 and the end of this decade utilizing the startup’s data centers to run AI models, The Information’s Cory Weinberg and Anissa Gardizy report. The software and technology giant, which appears to be committing more to CoreWeave’s data centers than previously known, is likely the company’s largest customer by a significant margin, the authors say, citing comments from CoreWeave to its investors.

Read More on MSFT:

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

