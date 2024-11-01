Microsoft to spend $10B from 2023 to decade-end with CoreWeave, Information says

CoreWeave recently told investors that Microsoft (MSFT) intends to spend roughly $10B between 2023 and the end of this decade utilizing the startup’s data centers to run AI models, The Information’s Cory Weinberg and Anissa Gardizy report. The software and technology giant, which appears to be committing more to CoreWeave’s data centers than previously known, is likely the company’s largest customer by a significant margin, the authors say, citing comments from CoreWeave to its investors. The startup also told investors the total value of its signed contracts are $17B, without specifying the time period, the report noted. On October 22, Core Scientific (CORZ) announced that CoreWeave had exercised its final option to contract for additional infrastructure pursuant to the terms provided as part of the previously announced 200 megawatt, or MW, hosting contract for high performance computing, or HPC, entered into with CoreWeave on June 3.

