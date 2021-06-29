Microsoft, Sompo to invest $25 mln in GM-backed startup Wejo

Adds deal details, background

June 29 (Reuters) - Wejo, a British auto data startup backed by General Motors Co GM.N, said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and insurer Sompo Holdings Inc 8630.T will invest $25 million in the company.

The investment comes as Wejo prepares to go public later this year through a reverse merger with blank-check company Virtuoso Acquisition Corp VOSO.O.

The deal was announced last month and valued the startup at $800 million including debt.

Microsoft and Sompo join General Motors and data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N as part of Wejo's private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, which now stands at $125 million.

Manchester-based Wejo organizes data from almost 11 million vehicles connected to the internet for clients such as GM, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Daimler DAIGn.DE.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

