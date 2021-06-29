US Markets
Microsoft, Sompo to invest $25 mln in GM-backed startup Wejo

Ankit Ajmera
June 29 (Reuters) - Wejo, a British auto data startup backed by General Motors Co GM.N, said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and insurer Sompo Holdings Inc 8630.T will invest $25 million in the company.

