Microsoft, Sompo to invest $25 mln in GM-backed startup Wejo

June 29 (Reuters) - Wejo, a British auto data startup backed by General Motors Co GM.N, said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and insurer Sompo Holdings Inc 8630.T will invest $25 million in the company.

