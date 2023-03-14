US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft signs licensing deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 14, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O on Tuesday signed a licensing deal with Ukraine-based cloud gaming provider Boosteroid that will allow the latter's users to stream Activision's ATVI.O Call of Duty franchise, a move aimed at addressing competition concerns over its proposed acquisition of Activision.

The 10-year agreement will also bring Microsoft's Xbox PC games to Boosteroid's cloud gaming platform.

The Activision bid announced in January last year is Microsoft's biggest ever deal that aims to boost its firepower in the booming videogaming market against leaders Tencent 0700.HK and Sony 6758.T, and lay the base for its investment in metaverse.

