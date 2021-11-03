Microsoft Signs 15-year Deal With Renewable Energy Provider AES To Reduce Carbon Emissions

(RTTNews) - In a bid to boost the use of renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions, the AES Corporation (AES), an electric power distribution company, said it has inked a 15-year deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to lend its support to the IT firm to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030.

With the latest move, Microsoft will use the around-the-clock renewable energy supplied by the AES to run its data centers located in Virginia.

"The structure of the agreement utilizes both existing renewable projects under a long-term contract to Microsoft, while also adding additional renewable resources in the region," the Virginia-based AES said in a statement.

AES will supply energy generated from wind, solar, as well as battery energy storage projects in PJM to power the data centers. The deal is expected to raise the number of green internet usage across the globe as 70 percent of the world's internet traffic passes through data centers located in Virginia.

"By leveraging AES' capability and presence in the PJM market, we are able to both secure additional renewable supply in support of meeting our commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, and also take a meaningful step toward having 100 percent of our electricity matched by zero-carbon resources all of the time in the region," said Brian Janous, General Manager Energy & Renewables at Microsoft.

