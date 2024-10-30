Microsoft sees Q2 Intelligent Cloud revenue $25.55B-$25.85B

Sees Q2 More Personal Computing revenue $13.85B-$14.25B. Sees Q2 Productivity and Business Processes revenue $28.7B-$29B. Sees Q2 Office 365 growth ~14%. Sees Q2 Azure revenue growth 31%-32%. Sees Q2 CapEx up sequentially. Sees Q2 currency impacting sales by less than 1%. Sees Q2: COGS $21.9B-$22.1B; OpEx $16.4B-$16.5B; tax rate ~19%.

