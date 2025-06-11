Microsoft Scales New Heights on the Back of the AI Cloud Wave

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has been thriving this year in a landscape that is constantly being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital transformation. The company's stellar performance can be attributed to a combination of technological leadership, strategic foresight and consistent financial execution.

Microsoft has extended its rally, recently achieving a record stock price. On June 9, the tech behemoth’s shares closed at an all-time high of $472.75, marking a 12.6% rise in 2025 itself and an almost 37% ascent since the depths of early April. This growth coincides with renewed investor confidence and general bullish sentiment around the stock.

At the heart of this surge lies Azure, Microsoft's enterprise cloud engine. Its Intelligent Cloud division registered 21% year-over-year revenue growth last quarter, comfortably surpassing expectations. Also, Azure's growth isn’t purely AI-driven. Non-AI segments such as databases and storage have also outperformed, indicating well-rounded performance.

MSFT’s solid partnership with OpenAI has been instrumental in fueling this momentum. By integrating OpenAI’s models into its ecosystem, Microsoft has taken its rivals by surprise. Copilot tools powered by GPT-4 are now standard across Office applications, streamlining productivity and reshaping how employees interact with software.

This AI-first approach has created new revenue streams while enhancing existing ones. More importantly, it has enabled Microsoft to position itself as not just a software vendor but a strategic AI partner for global enterprises. Additionally, Microsoft is deploying its own AI tools to optimize operations, including workforce reduction and efficiency improvements.

MSFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, MSFT has grown 11.8% against a 4.5% decline for its Zacks Peer Group. Oracle Corporation ORCL and Salesforce, Inc. CRM are notable competitors in the same space. Both Oracle and Salesforce currently have a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bottom Line

Microsoft’s stock is soaring because of a powerful combination of accelerating AI and cloud momentum and strategic capex alignment. As long as enterprise AI adoption remains strong, Microsoft appears positioned to deliver sustained returns.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.