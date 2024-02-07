Microsoft says will help 2 mln Indians in small cities learn AI skills

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft will provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025, CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday, adding that it is imperative for India and the United States to cooperate on AI norms and regulations.

The skilling will focus on training individuals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as well as rural areas and unlock inclusive socio-economic progress, the company said in a statement.

"I hope consensus emerges and that is what really helps, in some sense, (with) the diffusion of this technology," Nadella said at a conference in Mumbai, referring to global attempts to draw up rules and regulate AI.

Nadella said he hoped diffusion of AI globally would lead to "equal distribution of economic growth".

(Reporting by Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai; Writing by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

