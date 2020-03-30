US Markets

Microsoft says Skype users surge amid coronavirus outbreak

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Corrects first paragraph to clarify usage jumped 70% in March, not the last week of March specifically

March 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Monday its video calling platform Skype saw a 70% jump in usage in March from a month earlier, as more people shift to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is being used by 40 million people, the company said in a blog post, adding that Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220% from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

