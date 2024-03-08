News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft says Russian-state sponsored hackers have been able to access internal systems

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 08, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds details in paragraphs 2,3

March 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O said on Friday that Russian state-sponsored hacking group Midnight Blizzard have gained access to some of its source code repositories and internal systems, after a hack that was detected by the U.S. company in January.

The hackers have increased the volume of some aspects of the attack by as much as 10-fold in February, compared to the already large volume we saw in January 2024, Microsoft said.

It added that Midnight Blizzard is attempting to use secrets of different types it has found that were shared with customers

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.