Microsoft says Russian-state sponsored hackers have been able to access internal systems

March 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O said on Friday that Russian state-sponsored hacking group Midnight Blizzard have gained access to some of its source code repositories and internal systems, after a hack that was detected by the U.S. company in January.

The hackers have increased the volume of some aspects of the attack by as much as 10-fold in February, compared to the already large volume we saw in January 2024, Microsoft said.

It added that Midnight Blizzard is attempting to use secrets of different types it has found that were shared with customers

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

