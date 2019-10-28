US Markets

Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers target sports organizations

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Microsoft Corp said it has tracked "significant" cyberattacks coming from a group it calls "Strontium" or "Fancy Bear", targeting anti-doping authorities and global sporting organizations.

The group, also called APT28, has been linked to the Russian government, Microsoft said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/2Ni6LMp)

At least 16 national and international sporting and anti-doping organizations across three continents were targeted in the attacks which began on Sept. 16, according to the company.

The company said some of these attacks had been successful, but the majority had not. Microsoft has notified all customers targeted in these attacks.

