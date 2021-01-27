US Markets
Microsoft says Outlook issues resolved for North America users

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it had fixed an issue that had caused connectivity problems with its Outlook email app for users in North America.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that at the peak more than 1,500 users reported problems with the service.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

