Microsoft says OpenAI partnership has been ‘super beneficial’

Says the two companies need to push each other. Feels “very good” about momentum in commercial co-pilot.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.