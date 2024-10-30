Microsoft says OpenAI partnership has been ‘super beneficial’

Says the two companies need to push each other. Feels “very good” about momentum in commercial co-pilot.
- Microsoft sees Q2 Intelligent Cloud revenue $25.55B-$25.85B
- Microsoft says ‘off to solid start’ to FY25
- MSFT Earnings: Microsoft’s Financial Results Beat on Top and Bottom Lines
- Microsoft CEO: AI-driven transformation changing work
- Microsoft reports Xbox content and services revenue up 61%
