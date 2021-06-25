US Markets
Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds SWI.N and Microsoft.

