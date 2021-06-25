Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds SWI.N and Microsoft.

(Reporting By Peter Henderson Editing by Chris Reese)

((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 323 251 4827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.