Microsoft says investigating accessibility issues with 365 services

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Wednesday it was investigating an issue affecting users' access to its 365 services, including Teams and Outlook.

"Users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook.com," the company said in a tweet.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 19,000 users were facing issues with Office 365 and over 18,000 incidents were reported involving Outlook.

