Microsoft says Bytedance won't sell TikTok's U.S. operations to it

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O said on Sunday it was informed by Bytedance that it would not be selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft.

"We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests," Microsoft said in a statement.

