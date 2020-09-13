Microsoft says Bytedance won't sell TikTok's U.S. operations to it
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O said on Sunday it was informed by Bytedance that it would not be selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft.
"We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests," Microsoft said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))
