Microsoft rolls out image creator on Bing powered by OpenAI's technology

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Tuesday rolled out an image creation feature for search engine Bing and browser Edge that will use the technology behind OpenAI's DALL-E to create pictures based on text prompts.

The tool named 'Bing Image Creator' will be available to users in the Bing and Edge preview.

"For those in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, rolling out initially in Creative mode," Microsoft said in a blog post.

