Microsoft Reveals Release Date and Price of New Xbox

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) revealed that both the Xbox Series S and Series X game consoles will come out on Nov. 10. Gamers can order them starting on Sept. 22.

The Xbox Series S and Series X are next-generation, all-digital consoles that will feature faster load times as well as higher frame rates and more-dynamic worlds. The more affordable Series S will sell for a retail price of $299, or buyers can finance it for $24.99 per month for 24 months. It will become the smallest Xbox ever and offer next-generation capabilities at a lower price.

Microsoft made the Series X a larger, more advanced device than the Series S, optimizing it for faster speed and performance. It will include AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture provided by Advanced Micro Devices. The Series X will also feature an optical drive, meaning users will not have to download all games. The company will price the Series X at $499 retail, or $34.99 per month for 24 months.

Those who finance their console will also receive Xbox All Access. It will include a console as well as 24 months of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Experience, which provides over 100 games that can be played on the console itself or a PC. In partnering with Electronic Arts, the Game Pass Ultimate Experience will also add an EA Play membership at no additional cost, with access to over 60 of EA's best console and PC games.

Those who do not finance the cost of a console can buy the Game Pass subscription separately starting at $9.99 per month.

