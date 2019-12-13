Microsoft Reveals New Details About Its Next Gaming Console. Here's What You Need to Know.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is a thick-looking brick that promises to be a major step up from the Xbox One. It looks more like a PC tower than a console, and that’s great for its performance prospects.

Microsoft unveiled its next-generation videogame console at The Game Awards show Thursday night. We now have a name and a shape to square up with Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) said it will run 4K graphics at 60 frames per second, though the system has the capabilities to hit up to 120 FPS, with support for Variable Refresh Rate and 8K capability. Its custom-designed processor leverages “the latest Zen 2 and next generation RDNA architecture” from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

“Xbox Series X will deliver hardware accelerated ray tracing and a new level of performance never before seen in a console,” the company added.

Thus far, the only new games announced are Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. And in the meantime, Microsoft said it will be backwards compatible, able to handle games across four console generations.

Microsoft stock (ticker: MSFT) was up 0.8% Friday afternoon while the S&P 500 index was nearly flat. While sneak peaks are nice, what matters most when it comes to premium consoles are performance, pricing, and exclusive games.

Both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 will be launched during the holiday season next year. We’ll surely see more in the leadup to the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.

