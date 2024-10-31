News & Insights

Stocks
APTV

Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz

October 31, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Arm (ARM) downgraded to Underperform at Bernstein
  • Biogen (BIIB) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
  • Benchmark upgraded “best in breed” Wingstop (WING) to Buy following pullback
  • Brinker (EAT) downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital and cut to Neutral at JPMorgan
  • Estee Lauder (EL) downgraded at Stifel and Citi following “disappointing” Q1

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • All doses of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) diabetes and obesity treatments are listed as available on the FDA’s drug shortage list as of Wednesday, raising the possibility that the medications could soon be taken off the list entirely, STAT says
  • Ford (F) plans to stop building its F-150 Lightning beginning in mid-November through the end of the year due to lower-than-expected demand for the electric pickup truck, Automotive News says
  • Samsung (SSNLF) said it had “completed an important phase” in qualifying to sell the most advanced form of the HBM3E memory chips to a major customer that work with processors made by Nvidia (NVDA) and other companies to enable AI computing, WSJ reports
  • Volkswagen-backed (VWAGY) Scout Motors will employ the software and zonal architecture being developed by the joint venture between Rivian (RIVN) and the Volkswagen Group, TechCrunch says
  • Disney (DIS) will pay more than $500M over ten years to broadcast the Grammy Awards, WSJ reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 347.84, or 0.83%, to 41,793.70, the Nasdaq was down 474.95, or 2.55%, to 18,132.99, and the S&P 500 was down 94.31, or 1.62%, to 5,719.36.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APTV
ARM
ATEC
AUR
BIIB
BMY
CMCSA
CMPS
DIS
EAT
EL
F
LMND
MA
META
MRK
MSFT
NVDA
NVO
PTON
RBLX
RIVN
ROOT
SBUX
UBER
VWAGY
VWAPY
WING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.