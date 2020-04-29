Microsoft Reports Earnings Today: Here's What to Expect

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is set to report fiscal third-quarter 2020 results on Apr 29 after market close. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the technology giant has been facing severe supply chain disruption and had announced that its More Personal Computing segment would miss revenue estimates. On the other hand, work and stay-at-home orders worldwide due to lockdowns are likely to have boosted demand for Azure and other cloud services.

Lag in Personal Computing Segment to Hit Top line

The More Personal Computing segment, which includes mostly Windows and Surface along with PC accessories, gaming, search and MSN advertising, has been a steady income generator for Microsoft for years. In fact, the segment accounted for nearly 36% of total revenues and around 30% of operating income in fiscal second quarter.

But on Feb 26, Microsoft announced that it doesn’t expect to meet the quarterly revenue guidance due to the impact of coronavirus that has caused supply chain disruption and weakened shipments of Windows PCs and Surface devices. The company pulled its expected revenues between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion.

Strong Demand to Boost Cloud Activity

The coronavirus-led worldwide lockdown prompted an uptick in demand for cloud-based servers. In fact, Intel Corporation’s INTC recent earnings report states that strong demand for both laptops and cloud-based services helped it to beat its own revenue guidance.

With lockdowns in place, working from home is likely to have helped Microsoft’s cloud businesses to make up for some losses incurred in device sales. Although, Microsoft’s Azure is still behind Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS), its revenues surged 64% at constant currency on a year-over-year basis in the last reported quarter. And with the surge in remote working, Azure’s recurring subscription business model may have increased the company’s revenue for the quarter to be reported too.

Microsoft Teams Hits Record

Additionally, at the end of March, the company reported that the coronavirus crisis has driven millions of new users to Microsoft’s Teams collaboration platform. The platform now has more than 44 million daily users, who generated more than 900 million meeting and calling minutes per day in the midweek of March.

Summing Up

Given the current turmoil due to COVID-19 outbreak, it can be projected that Azure and the cloud business will continue to be the key drivers for Microsoft. The company has a year-over-year growth estimate of 10.7% for fiscal third quarter. The company's projected earnings per share are $1.27, and revenues are $33.86 billion.

