Microsoft Reports Earnings on Wednesday. Here's What to Expect.

The picture is mixed for Microsoft heading into the software company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings announcement, which is scheduled to be released after the close of trading on Wednesday.

On the one hand, recent earnings reports from both Intel (ticker: INTC) and Micron (MU) suggested that demand is strong for both laptops and cloud-based servers. Intel, in particular, dramatically beat its own revenue guidance for the quarter.

But Microsoft (MSFT) had warned in late February that it wouldn’t meet its previous guidance for its More Personal Computing segment of $10.75 billion to $11.15 billion for the quarter ended in March.

“Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations,” Microsoft said at the time, “the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our earnings call” (for the quarter ended in December). Microsoft left other elements of guidance for the quarter unchanged. The company has projected $11.5 billion to $11.7 billion in revenue for its productivity and business-processes segment, with $11.85 billion to $12.05 billion in revenue for the intelligent-cloud segment, which includes the Azure cloud platform.

Outside of the company’s PC exposure, the question is whether Microsoft will get a boost from more cloud activity, or whether a recession will slow spending and hit the company’s enterprise-software business throughout 2020 and perhaps beyond.

The Wall Street analyst consensus for the quarter calls for $33.88 billion in revenue and profit of $1.28 a share. For the current quarter, the Street sees $36.71 billion and $1.39 a share. For the 2020 fiscal year ending in June, consensus is $140.7 billion in revenue, and profit of $5.58 a share. For the June 2021 year, the Street sees $156.4 billion and $6.15 a share.

RBC Capital’s Alex Zukin recently repeated his Overweight rating on Microsoft, while cutting his price target to $190, from $200. Zukin says that most large enterprise software-as-a-service companies “will see new business challenges” in the softening economy.

“We believe those companies with better management, broad product suites that can flex to resonate with current client needs, flexible sales models born of strong balance sheets and extremely deep [system integrator] relationships will be better positioned to weather the storm,” he writes. “In Microsoft’s case we see the poster child for benefiting from a structural and seismic long-term secular remote work growth trend in both Azure and Office 365.”

Zukin thinks investors will look past short-term issues around demand for on-premise servers and tools, as the long-term secular shift to the cloud accelerates. The RBC analyst says Microsoft isn’t cheap, but that “looking at relative fundamentals is more sensible over the next few quarters…we see a higher likelihood of out-executing peers from here.”

Citi analyst Walter Pritchard, who has a Neutral rating on Microsoft shares, writes in a recent note that investors are likely to forgive “almost any” near-term weakness in the More Personal Computing segment given the recent warning, but that “any dents in Azure would drive concern.” Pritchard says a decision by Microsoft not to provide current-quarter segment guidance would be a “strong negative” for the stock.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently advised investors to own the stock “for the other side of this dark valley.”

“Heading into earnings we believe the lion’s share of investors are looking past headline March results/June quarter when buying the stock at these levels with more of a laser eye on the underlying Azure cloud pipeline and Office 365 growth trajectory over the next 12 months,” Ives says. He has an Outperform rating and $210 target on the stock.

“We believe Azure’s cloud momentum is still in its early days of playing out within the company’s massive installed base…and the Office 365 transition for both consumer/enterprise is providing growth tailwinds over the next few years,” Invest writes. “As we enter into a near-term economic apocalypse will some of this growth and cloud deployments be impacted? The answer is a resounding Yes. However, with this highest IT priority front and center, we believe 85%-90% of these cloud deployments have already been green lighted by CIOs, budgets are firmly in place, with a very low risk (relatively speaking) of any major push outs.”

Microsoft, which is up about 11% year to date, remains the largest company in the world by market capitalization, with a valuation of $1.32 billion. On Monday, the stock slipped 0.3% to $174.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%.

