Microsoft Reports After the Close on 4/25 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Microsoft (NASD: MSFT) MSFT next earnings date is projected to be 4/25 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.82/share on $60.77 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Microsoft earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2024 1/30/2024 2.930 Q1 2024 10/24/2023 2.990 Q4 2023 7/25/2023 2.690 Q3 2023 4/25/2023 2.450 Q2 2023 1/24/2023 2.320

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Microsoft has options available that expire April 26th.

Microsoft's current dividend yield is 0.72%, with the following Microsoft Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

