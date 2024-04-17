News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Reports After the Close on 4/25 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

April 17, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Microsoft (NASD: MSFT) MSFT next earnings date is projected to be 4/25 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.82/share on $60.77 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Microsoft earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q2 20241/30/20242.930
Q1 202410/24/20232.990
Q4 20237/25/20232.690
Q3 20234/25/20232.450
Q2 20231/24/20232.320

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Microsoft has options available that expire April 26th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the MSFT options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Microsoft's current dividend yield is 0.72%, with the following Microsoft Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
 CMTL Stock Predictions
 Tractor Supply shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.