Microsoft Reportedly In Talks To Buy Discord For More Than $10 Bln

(RTTNews) - software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Discord has been talking to potential buyers, and Microsoft is on of them, but no deal is imminent, the report said.

The report also noted that Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself.

San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text, and people stuck at home during the pandemic have increasingly used its technology for study groups, dance classes, book clubs and other virtual gatherings.

Discord has also held discussions with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. in the past, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.