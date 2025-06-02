Markets
Microsoft Reportedly Cuts Hundreds More Jobs, Following 6,000 Layoffs Last Month

June 02, 2025 — 10:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has laid off hundreds of employees just weeks after its biggest round of job cuts in years. The company is working to reduce costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence.

According to a report from Bloomberg, more than 300 employees were informed on Monday that their jobs had been cut. The layoffs were mentioned in a notice from Washington state.

These latest job cuts are in addition to the 6,000 layoffs Microsoft announced last month.

Microsoft had 228,000 employees in June 2024. The company laid off 10,000 people in January 2023, including personnel at the HoloLens augmented reality headset unit and other hardware projects.

