Microsoft Reaffirms Commitment To $80 Bln AI Infrastructure Amid Lease Cancellations

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has reiterated its steadfast commitment to investing over $80 billion in capital expenditures this fiscal year, despite emerging reports of lease cancellations.

In a statement on Monday, the tech giant confirmed that its long-term infrastructure strategy remains intact, while noting that it "may strategically pace or adjust our infrastructure in some areas." This clarification comes in response to a report by TD Cowen analysts, who, based on "channel checks," claimed that Microsoft had terminated leases with at least two private data center operators.

The reported cancellations—amounting to approximately two data centers' worth of capacity—have raised concerns about a potential oversupply of AI infrastructure. However, a Microsoft spokesperson emphasized that the company is exceptionally well-positioned to meet surging customer demand.

The spokesperson highlighted that the previous year marked an unprecedented expansion in capacity, underscoring the company's robust investment in both self-built and leased data center facilities, including partnerships with providers such as CoreWeave.

Market reactions have been mixed, with Microsoft's shares experiencing slight declines, and related companies like Digital Realty Trust and Vistra also facing downward pressure.

Notably, Bank of America analysts defended Microsoft's long-term vision, asserting that the company's investment decisions are guided by a 10-year forecast for cloud and AI demand, with regional adjustments implemented as necessary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.