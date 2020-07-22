Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Q4 Profit, Revenues Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Wednesday reported a profit and revenue for the fourth quarter that trumped Wall Street analysts' estimates.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said its fourth-quarter profit dropped to $11.20 billion or $1.46 per share from last year's profit of $13.19 billion or $1.71 per share. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 13 percent to $38.03 billion from $33.72 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $36.50 billion for the quarter.

"Our commercial cloud surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year. And this quarter our Commercial bookings were better than expected, growing 12% year-over-year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. "As we drive growth across the company, we remain committed to investing in long-term strategic opportunities."

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes increased 6% to $11.8 billion, with office commercial products and cloud services revenue up 5 percent driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 19 percent.

Intelligent Cloud segment revenues, which includes its Azure on-demand computing services, increased 17 percent to $13.4 billion, with Azure revenues surging 47 percent.

Revenues in More Personal Computing segment, which includes Windows operating system, increased 14 percent to $12.9 billion.

MSFT closed Wednesday's trading at $211.75, up $3.00 or 1.44%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, dropped $6.05 or 2.86 in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular