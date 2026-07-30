Microsoft Q4 Earnings Crush Expectations: Time to Buy MSFT Stock?

Microsoft MSFT) reminded Wall Street why it remains one of the premier AI investments after delivering blockbuster results for its fiscal fourth quarter yesterday evening that handily topped expectations across nearly every major metric.

Better-than-expected Azure growth, accelerating AI adoption, robust cloud demand, and reassuring capital spending guidance helped ease concerns surrounding the company's massive AI investments. In response, MSFT spiked 15% in today’s trading session.

With Microsoft starting to monetize artificial intelligence at an impressive pace while maintaining industry-leading profitability, investors have plenty to applaud following its latest quarterly results.



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Microsoft Delivers Another Quarter of Double-Digit Growth

For its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, Microsoft generated $90 billion in revenue, an 18% increase from $76.44 billion in the prior-year period and comfortably above consensus expectations of roughly $87.44 billion. Adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share also easily surpassed analyst estimates of $4.21 and soared 30% from Q4 EPS of $3.65 a year ago.

Microsoft capped off its fiscal 2026 with annual revenue rising 18% to $331.8 billion while full-year adjusted EPS climbed 31% to $17.95, highlighting the ability to sustain exceptional growth despite already being one of the world's largest companies.

Just as encouraging, Microsoft continued to generate enormous profitability and cash flow even as it aggressively invests in AI infrastructure, reinforcing confidence that its spending is translating into meaningful financial returns.



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Azure & AI are Driving Microsoft's Expansion

The biggest catalyst behind Microsoft's earnings beat was another outstanding quarter from its comprehensive cloud platform Azure.

During Q4, Azure and other cloud services revenue surged 43% YoY, with Microsoft's consolidated Cloud revenue increasing 27% to $59.3 billion, reflecting strength across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and its broader commercial cloud portfolio.

Notably, Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million paid users, illustrating rapidly growing enterprise adoption of generative AI tools.

These results further validate Microsoft's strategy of embedding AI across virtually every product it offers while leveraging Azure as the infrastructure powering a large part of the AI revolution.

Capital Spending No Longer Looks Like a Concern

Perhaps the major reason investors applauded Microsoft's Q4 report was what didn't happen.

Heading into earnings, the market was worried that Microsoft's enormous AI infrastructure investments would keep escalating and pressure profitability. Instead, Microsoft maintained a disciplined outlook on capital spending while demonstrating that previous investments are already driving meaningful revenue acceleration.

To that point, Microsoft reaffirmed its calendar 2026 capital expenditure outlook of $175 billion, easing fears that the company would need to accelerate AI spending even further.

Management also emphasized that AI demand continues to exceed available capacity, suggesting Microsoft's cloud growth remains supply constrained rather than demand constrained — a favorable position for future expansion.

The combination of accelerating Azure growth and measured spending significantly eased investor concerns that AI investments would weigh on shareholder returns after planning to double its CapEx from $65 billion last year.



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Microsoft’s Reasonable Valuation

What may also be fueling investor sentiment is that Microsoft stock is trading at a reasonable 20X forward earnings multiple. This is near its Zacks Computer-Software Industry average while offering a slight discount to the benchmark S&P 500.

It’s also noteworthy that MSFT is trading at a 31% discount to its decade-long median of 29X forward earnings and is well below its high of 38X during this period.



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Bottom Line

Microsoft delivered exactly what investors wanted to see.

Revenue and earnings easily exceeded expectations, Azure growth accelerated to an impressive 43%, Copilot adoption continued to surge, and management alleviated concerns surrounding AI-related capital expenditures.

Those developments reinforced Microsoft's position as one of the leading beneficiaries of enterprise AI adoption and explain why investors enthusiastically rewarded the stock following its Q4 report.

At the moment, Microsoft stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but a buy rating could be on the way as earnings estimate revisions are likely to trend higher.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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