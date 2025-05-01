Microsoft Q3 Earnings: Cloud Strength

Here's our initial take on Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $61.9 billion $70.1 billion +13% Beat Earnings per share $2.94 $3.46 +18% Beat Intelligent Cloud revenue $22.1 billion $26.8 billion +21% n/a Net cash from operations $31.9 billion $37.04 billion +16% n/a

Strong Growth All Around

Microsoft beat analyst expectations across the board in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with total revenue surging 13% and earnings per share jumping 18%. Azure and related cloud services revenue soared by 33% year over year, a strong signal that demand for cloud computing and AI is holding up despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

"Cloud and AI are the essential inputs for every business to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. From AI infra and platforms to apps, we are innovating across the stack to deliver for our customers," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft 365 Commercial products generated revenue growth of 11%, while the consumer side of that business produced 10% revenue growth. Windows OEM and Devices revenue was up 3%, and Xbox revenue rose 8%. Windows 10 end-of-life support ends in October, so Microsoft is benefiting from a refresh cycle as businesses upgrade to new devices running Windows 11.

During the third quarter, Microsoft spent $9.7 billion on dividends and share buybacks combined.

Immediate Market Reaction

The share price of Microsoft was up about 6% in early after-hours trading soon after the third-quarter report was released. The company beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings, and there was no indication of a slowdown in demand due to macroeconomic factors in the earnings release. If this rally holds, Microsoft stock will claw back some of the losses it suffered earlier this year.

What to Watch

Microsoft didn't provide any guidance in its earnings report. Instead, the company saved its outlook for theearnings conference callon Wednesday evening. Microsoft's third-quarter results, particularly for the cloud computing business, were solid. However, the quarter ended before macroeconomic uncertainty related to tariffs ramped up in April.

Microsoft's business is diversified, but it's exposed to an economic slowdown on multiple fronts. Businesses could pull back on cloud computing spending, consumers and businesses could delay PC upgrades, and a weak job market could hurt LinkedIn revenue, to name a few potential impacts. Investors should consult Microsoft'searnings callto get the full details of the company's outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $610,327!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $667,581!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 882% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.