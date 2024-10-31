Microsoft price target lowered to $500 from $510 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Microsoft (MSFT) to $500 from $510 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Microsoft’s Q3 print fell short, but the firm is still constructive about the Azure outlook for 2025 and remains Buy-rated, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

