Microsoft price target lowered to $500 from $510 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Microsoft (MSFT) to $500 from $510 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Microsoft’s Q3 print fell short, but the firm is still constructive about the Azure outlook for 2025 and remains Buy-rated, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MSFT:
- Microsoft price target lowered to $495 from $500 at BMO Capital
- Microsoft pullback a buying opportunity, says Evercore ISI
- Morning Movers: Roblox surges and Estee Lauder sinks following earnings
- Outbrain expands collaboration with Microsoft
- Microsoft price target lowered to $465 from $470 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.