Microsoft president says he has Activision licensing deal with Nvidia

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 21, 2023 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O President Brad Smith said on Tuesday the U.S. software giant has agreed to a licensing deal that will bring Activision ATVI.O games to Nvidia's NVDA.O gaming platform and hoped that rival Sony 6758.T will consider doing the same.

Smith told a news conference he was now more optimistic of getting the Activision deal done after the Nvidia deal as well as a similar licensing deal with Nintendo 7974.T.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese)

