Microsoft president says he has Activision licensing deal with Nvidia

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O President Brad Smith said on Tuesday the U.S. software giant has agreed to a licensing deal that will bring Activision ATVI.O games to Nvidia's NVDA.O gaming platform and hoped that rival Sony 6758.T will consider doing the same.

Smith told a news conference he was now more optimistic of getting the Activision deal done after the Nvidia deal as well as a similar licensing deal with Nintendo 7974.T.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.