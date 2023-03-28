Microsoft prepares to settle EU antitrust complaint on Cloud - Bloomberg News

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is close to a settlement with a trio of cloud providers to suspend their antitrust complaints to the European Commission, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

French cloud computing services OVHcloud OVH.PA, Italy's Aruba SpA and the Danish Cloud Community are the parties involved in the final stages of settling with Microsoft and the announcement could come in this week, the report added.

Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by the three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business.

The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor.

Microsoft, OVHcloud and Aruba SpA did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries. The Danish Cloud Community declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

