Microsoft Plans To Be Carbon Negative By 2030

(RTTNews) - As the world is facing severe consequences of increasing carbon emissions, Microsoft has announced various plans to tackle the issue. The company aims to reduce its own carbon emissions by more than half, and to be carbon negative by 2030. This means the company will remove more carbon than it emits each year.

The company further announced a new $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to accelerate the development of carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies with a view to make the world become carbon negative.

In a blog post, Microsoft President Brad Smith said that by 2050, the company, which has tried to be "carbon neutral" since 2012, will remove all the carbon it has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption, since its founding in 1975.

The company will cut carbon emissions by more than half by 2030, both for its direct emissions and for entire supply and value chain. The program will be funded partly by expanding internal carbon fee.

Further, Microsoft technology will be used to help global suppliers and customers to reduce their own carbon footprints.

Beginning next year, carbon reduction will be made an explicit aspect of the company's procurement processes for supply chain.

The company also signed the United Nations'1.5-degree Business Ambition Pledge. The company will publish a new annual Environmental Sustainability Report to detail its carbon impact and reduction journey.

Microsoft by 2025 will shift to 100 percent supply of renewable energy. Further, it will electrify global campus operations vehicle fleet by 2030.

With this move, Microsoft is joining various countries and corporates around the world in their efforts to reach net zero as there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that can take thousands of years to dissipate.

E-commerce giant Amazon in September 2019 co-founded and signed the Climate Pledge, a plan to make companies carbon neutral by 2040 and reach the goal of the Paris Accord ten years ahead of schedule.

In early November, fast food giant McDonald's announced agreements to add renewable energy generated by wind and solar power to the grid, as part of its efforts to address climate change. In March 2018, McDonald's announced initiatives to reduce GHG emissions related to its restaurants and offices.

Recently, Saint-Gobain said it aims to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050, and Duke Energy aims net-zero carbon emissions from electric generation by 2050.

